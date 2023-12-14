Lions' Campbell on C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Recovery from Injury: 'He's 1 of the X-Men'

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions could have a key member of their defense back on the field soon after being without him for an extended period of time.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has not played since Week 2, has been medically cleared after he suffered a torn pectoral on Sept. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, forcing him to miss 11 games.

Gardner-Johnson has made a speedy recovery. Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Lions' head coach Dan Campbell compared Gardner-Johnson's recovery to that of a comic book character.

"He's one of the X-Men, he's got these mutant genes because he has healed extremely quickly, and he's gotten his strength back. It is secure," Campbell said. "So, yeah, he's gonna be ready to go here pretty soon."

In the two games he has played this season, Gardner-Johnson recorded 13 tackles. Last season, for the Philadelphia Eagles, he notched 67 tackles, a sack and six interceptions. The fifth-year player out of Florida, who signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in March, has picked up 241 tackles, four sacks and 11 interceptions for his career.

Gardner-Johnson's practice window could start "as soon as next week," per Woodyard and his potential return couldn't come at a better time as the Lions have been struggling on defense in recent weeks. Detroit has allowed 25 or more points in their last five games, which Woodyard noted is the longest active streak in the NFL. The Lions have also lost two of their last three games to the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. They will face the Denver Broncos on Saturday.