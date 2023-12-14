Cowboys' Dak Prescott Headlines 2023 NFL Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Finalists

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to rack up nominations for his work on and off the field.

Prescott is one of eight finalists for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award given to the player who best embodies outstanding character and integrity on the field.

The eight nominees are divided equally between players from the AFC and NFC. Prescott, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner are the NFC candidates.

Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers, C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets and Kevin Zeitler of the Baltimore Ravens are the four nominees from AFC clubs.

All of the finalists were chosen from a pool of 32 nominees—one from each team—who were announced in November. Calais Campbell won the award last year when he was a member of the Ravens.

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award has been handed out annually since 2015. It's named after the former Pittsburgh Steelers owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Prizes for the winner include a trophy and a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Prescott is one of three players who are double nominees for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors a player's philanthropic efforts and impact in the community. Crosby and Wagner are also nominated for both awards.

None of the finalists for the Sportsmanship Award has ever won it before, nor has any team had multiple winners. The Cardinals, Raiders and Ravens are teams with nominees this year who have had a previous winner.