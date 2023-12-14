Steelers' T.J. Watt Clears Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 15 Game vs. Colts

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It appears T.J. Watt is in line to suit up on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was cleared by an independent neurological consultant on Wednesday and is out of concussion protocol, per team director of communications Burt Lauten.

Watt entered concussion protocol after arriving to Pittsburgh's practice facility on Friday and reporting concussion symptoms.

The 29-year-old took an inadvertent knee to the head from Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott on the first play of Thursday's 21-18 loss to New England. He missed two plays before returning to the field with a tinted visor and finishing the game, playing 91 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he believed Watt was examined for a concussion before re-entering the game, though he said he wasn't aware that the veteran had put on a visor after the hit:

"I assume that he was [checked for a concussion] but again, you know, I'm managing the game. I leave that to the medical experts. They essentially tell me whether someone is out, whether they're subject to return or whether they're back. I got a report that he was subject to return. And then I got a report that he was back and that was just, you know my knowledge of the details of what transpired with him during the time that he was out in game."

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported Tuesday that the NFL and NFL Players Association are reviewing the circumstances around Watt entering concussion protocol.

After appearing in just 10 games during the 2022 campaign due to a torn pectoral muscle, Watt is in the midst of an impressive 2023 season despite Pittsburgh's struggles as a whole.

The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year has posted 14 sacks, one interception, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 52 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits in 13 games.

Watt being removed from concussion protocol is a great sign for the Steelers as they aim to rebound from a disappointing loss to New England in hopes of improving their playoff chances.