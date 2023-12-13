Report: Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua Agree to Fight Dependent on December Results

Al Bello/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua have a deal in place for a March 9 bout in Saudi Arabia, contingent on what happens in their December fights, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Wilder and Joshua must win their bouts on Dec. 23 for the fight to remain in place, Coppinger added. Wilder is slated to face Joseph Parker while Joshua will take on Otto Wallin.

Joshua's longtime promoter, Eddie Hearn, told Coppinger on Thursday of a fight between Joshua and Wilder:

"The reason that fight is happening with both on the same night is to prepare for and build a fight between the two. So, the contracts aren't signed, talks continue. But everybody wants to make that fight.

" ... Everyone's saying, 'well why are you fighting a tough fight before Deontay Wilder?' That was the fight that was proposed to us from Saudi. Joshua's never turned down a fight. Wallin's been on our list for the last two fights. The only reason we haven't boxed him is because he's a southpaw. So, to fight a southpaw on six weeks' notice with a new trainer, not ideal, but [the Saudis] like the fight. They fancy the fight. Fingers crossed."

Joshua, who is 26-3 with 23 knockouts, comes into his fight against Wallin riding a two-match win streak. He defeated Jermaine Franklin Jr. via unanimous decision in April and Robert Helenius via knockout in August.

The 34-year-old has been in professional boxing since 2013 and has defeated the likes of Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko and Andy Ruiz since breaking onto the scene.

Wilder, meanwhile, is 43-2-1 in his career with 42 knockouts. However, he hasn't fought since defeating Helenius via knockout in October 2022. Prior to that, he lost twice to Tyson Fury in 2020 and 2021.

The 38-year-old turned pro in 2008 and has defeated the likes of Luis Ortiz, Dominic Breazeale and Bermane Stiverne.