SEC Football Schedule 2024: Full Slate Released Ahead of Texas, Oklahoma's 1st Season

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There will be some new kids on the block in the SEC next football season, and now every team in the conference knows exactly what they will face in the expanded league.

The SEC released its full 2024 football schedule Wednesday.

A schedule release is always going to make headlines and have fans looking forward to the future, but that is even more so the case for the 2024 campaign. After all, next season is going to be one of drastic change across the sport with marquee programs switching conferences and the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams.

In terms of the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and joining the fold.

That will make things even more difficult in a conference that already features the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Missouri, among others. The level of difficulty is apparent in many of the 2024 schedules across the league:

While much of the attention will be on the new teams of Texas and Oklahoma, another game immediately jumps out.

Georgia will visit Alabama on Sept. 28 in the first regular-season matchup between the two powerhouses since the 2020 campaign. These two teams do not play in the regular season often, as that 2020 matchup was the first one since 2015.

Yet they are certainly no strangers to each other considering they played in the SEC Championship Game in two of the last three seasons. They also ended the 2021 campaign with a rematch in the national title game, which Georgia won.

The expansion of the playoff to 12 teams means there is less risk involved for championship contenders such as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide to play in the regular season, as they will both likely still be factors in the postseason race regardless of the outcome.

The conference's two powerhouses will also have the opportunity to welcome the new faces.

Georgia visits Texas on Oct. 19, while Alabama hits the road to face Oklahoma on Nov. 23. Bragging rights, spots in the conference title game and CFP positioning could be on the line for both of those matchups, and there is no better way for the Sooners and Longhorns to announce their presence to the rest of the league than head-to-head victories over the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.