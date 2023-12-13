Ben Roethlisberger on Mike Tomlin, Steelers' Struggles: Maybe the Tradition Is 'Done'December 13, 2023
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't used to seeing the Black and Gold struggle, and he's not happy with the current state of the franchise following its loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday.
"Maybe the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers is done," Roethlisberger said on his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, per ESPN.
