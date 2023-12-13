Vikings' Justin Jefferson to Play vs. Bengals, Calls Chest Injury an 'Inner Bruise'

Ian Maule/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson confirmed he expects to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A chest injury, which he described as an "inner bruise" forced him to exit Minnesota's 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

A hamstring injury had sidelined the three-time Pro Bowler for seven games before that.

While the Vikings managed to win their first five games with Jefferson out of the lineup, Kirk Cousins' torn Achilles added to the team's offensive woess. Joshua Dobbs briefly kept the passing game afloat but has fallen back to earth, with head coach Kevin O'Connell naming Nick Mullens the starter for Sunday.

Especially given the team's quarterback situation, the importance of Jefferson's presence largely goes without saying. Even with all of the time he has missed, he's fourth on the team in receptions (38) and third in receiving yards (598).

Jordan Addison, the No. 23 overall pick in the draft, has shown promise with 56 receptions for 713 yards and seven touchdowns. He clearly isn't yet at Jefferson's level, though.

At 7-6, Minnesota is holding onto the sixth seed in the NFC. The conference remains so tightly packed that the Chicago Bears in 13th are only two games back, with the New Orleans Saints in 11th only behind by a game.