Kyle McCord Faced 'Unfair' Expectations Before Transfer, OSU DE Jack Sawyer Says

Kyle McCord decided to move on from Ohio State by entering the transfer portal this winter, and Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer believes the unrealistic expectations placed on the quarterback played a role in his decision to leave Columbus.

"I really felt bad for him how he was treated after those games, and I don't think it was fair," Sawyer said, referencing the team's loss to Michigan, per Nathan Baird of Penn Live. "I think I understand that, at Ohio State, the quarterback's expected to win games. I don't think at all it's his fault that we lost that game at Ann Arbor.

"So I think it was unfair, definitely. I love Kyle to death, and I wish him nothing but the best. I just thought it was unfortunate the way he ended his career here."

McCord entered the transfer portal earlier this month after three seasons with the Buckeyes.

After waiting two years behind now Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the 21-year-old took over as Ohio State's starting quarterback in 2023 following a competition with Devin Brown earlier in the season.

Taking over as the starting quarterback at Ohio State isn't easy, especially in McCord's case as he had to follow and live up to the expectations set by his predecessors in Stroud, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields.

McCord, who played much of the season with an ankle injury, led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record in 2023 and a berth in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions in 12 games.

While McCord had a pretty solid year in his first season as a starter, his performance in a 30-24 loss to Michigan in the team's regular-season finale was unforgivable for many fans of the Buckeyes.

McCord completed just 18 of 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions in the loss. Had the Buckeyes won, they would have played in the Big Ten championship game, which would have given them an opportunity to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff.

McCord is considered one of the top quarterbacks remaining in the transfer portal this winter alongside former Clemson and Oregon State signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei. Dillon Gabriel already committed to Oregon from Oklahoma and Riley Leonard committed to Notre Dame from Duke.