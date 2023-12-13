X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Alert: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Not Expected to Miss Vikings Game with Injury

    Erin WalshDecember 13, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 10: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Ja'Marr Chase may be nursing a heel injury, but it appears that won't be enough to keep him out of the lineup at this point in the season.

    The injury is not expected to keep the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver off the field, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, which means he's in line to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From The Insiders on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> WR Ja'Marr Chase (heel) should be OK. <a href="https://t.co/oEpUjQKCWN">pic.twitter.com/oEpUjQKCWN</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.