Fantasy Alert: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Not Expected to Miss Vikings Game with Injury

Ja'Marr Chase may be nursing a heel injury, but it appears that won't be enough to keep him out of the lineup at this point in the season.

The injury is not expected to keep the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver off the field, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, which means he's in line to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

