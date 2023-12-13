X

NFL

    Falcons Rumors: Arthur Smith Won't Be Fired as HC 'Barring a Late-Season Collapse'

    Erin WalshDecember 13, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on late in the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)
    Mike Christy/Getty Images

    Arthur Smith's job as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons appears to be safe, for now.

    Smith "is safe in Atlanta, barring a late-season collapse," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday while discussing the possibility of a head coaching job opening up in the NFC South.

