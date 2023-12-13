Falcons Rumors: Arthur Smith Won't Be Fired as HC 'Barring a Late-Season Collapse'December 13, 2023
Mike Christy/Getty Images
Arthur Smith's job as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons appears to be safe, for now.
Smith "is safe in Atlanta, barring a late-season collapse," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday while discussing the possibility of a head coaching job opening up in the NFC South.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
