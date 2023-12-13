NBA Rumors: Celtics, Bucks Could Be Active on Buyout Market After 2024 Trade Deadline

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

A pair of Eastern Conference contenders will be seeking roster improvements this season, but they reportedly will wait until after the 2024 trade deadline to achieve that goal.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst speculated on Wednesday that the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are unlikely to make significant trades but they are expected to be active in the buyout market.

It was noted that neither team can sign a player who had an original salary of over $12.4 million due to second tax apron rules.

The Celtics are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves with the best record in the league at 17-5. Windhorst reported that Boston is likely to be seeking a quality rotation player to improve its depth behind its vaunted starting lineup.

"The Celtics have six premium starters and it makes them one of the NBA's best teams. But after that, coach Joe Mazzulla has less experienced/proven players on his bench," Windhorst stated. "Getting one more quality rotation player, at any position, would give Boston options."

At 16-7, the Bucks are tied with the Orlando Magic for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Their biggest need appears to be perimeter defense, as Windhorst noted that they "lack size and quickness on the outside, which constantly applies pressure to their second line of defense in the paint."

Both Boston and Milwaukee are considered second-apron teams because both their payrolls are over $17.5 million above the luxury tax. Teams in the second apron are limited from further spending to maintain parity within the NBA.