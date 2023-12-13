Greg Norman: Jon Rahm's Addition to LIV Golf Is Sign Format Resonates with Players

Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman expressed his belief Wednesday that the signing of Jon Rahm is proof that LIV's format is attractive to many of the top golfers in the world.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Norman suggested that players are drawn to the 54-hole tournaments and the inclusion of a team aspect to the tourneys:

"I think word is getting out there amongst all the players around the world, even the top players, the best players in the world. They love our format, they love our platform, they love the team spirit, the team atmosphere. And to be honest with you, I've seen it resonate very, very loudly this year. And obviously, Jon is an incredible addition to us."

Rahm was announced as LIV Golf's newest and arguably biggest signing to date last week, and Schlabach reported that the Spaniard landed a multiyear contract worth more than $300 million as part of the agreement.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.