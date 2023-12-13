Notre Dame OT Joe Alt Declares for 2024 NFL Draft; Projected Top-10 Pick

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

After being named a first-team All-American in each of the past two seasons, Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt is going to the NFL.

The 20-year-old announced on Wednesday he will forego his final year of college eligibility to turn pro.

Per B/R's NFL scouting department, Alt is the second-ranked offensive tackle and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 draft class.

As part of his announcement, Alt also said he would travel with Notre Dame but not play in the Sun Bowl against Oregon State on Dec. 29.

B/R's Brandon Thorn compared Alt to a "bigger/stronger" version of Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews:



"Overall, Alt is a special prospect due to his size, athletic ability and polish for a player who will be only 21 years old throughout the duration of his rookie season. While he isn't the most powerful blocker and will concede some initial ground in his anchor, Alt has virtually every other tool and skill to become an immediate impact starter at left tackle with the runway to continue ascending and cement his status as a foundational piece of a roster."

Alt was a member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Fighting Irish. He was a 4-star prospect coming out of Totino-Grace High School in Minneapolis.

As a true freshman, Alt played at both tight end and offensive tackle. He appeared in all 13 games and has made 33 consecutive starts over the past three seasons.

ESPN's Matt Miller had the New York Jets using the No. 9 overall pick in his mock draft posted on Tuesday.

Given how many issues the Jets have had in both run blocking and pass protection this season, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see them target an offensive lineman early in the draft.