Joe Alt NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Notre Dame OT

HEIGHT: 6'8"

WEIGHT: 322

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Tall and long frame with a lean, well-proportioned build.

— Excellent athletic ability, balance and body control.

— Plays with a special blend of pad level, weight distribution, hand placement and footwork to routinely out-leverage defenders and sustain blocks.

— Extremely light on his feet in pass-protection.

— Able to protect the corner against speed and inside against counters with equal effectiveness.

— Plays long while maintaining a flat back with his head out of the block to establish first meaningful contact on pass-rushers, using potent, independent hands to disrupt their timing and keep them at his fingertips.

— Handles basic line games, stunts and twists with ease using clear eyes, proper depth, timing and spacing with his guard.

— Advanced, sticky run-blocker who is consistently on time and in proper position to win the block and execute his assignment regardless of scheme or level of the defense.

— Top-notch competitive toughness with consistent effort to finish blocks at a high level.

NEGATIVES

— Will concede ground initially against the bull rush before transitioning into his anchor, resulting in the pocket being compressed, especially against an effective long-arm technique.

— Below-average jolt and power on contact.

2023 STATISTICS

— 11 starts at LT

— Team captain

NOTES

— Former 4-star recruit who played tight end and defensive end as well as basketball. Alt didn't make the transition to the offensive line until he arrived at Notre Dame. He gained over 70 pounds between his junior year of high school and when he arrived on campus in 2021.

— Alt grew up playing quarterback before making the transition to tight end in high school.

— Joe's father, John Alt, was a 13-year starter and two-time Pro Bowler at left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs and was inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame in 2002. Joe's older brother, Mark, has played professional hockey since 2013 and currently is under contract with a pro team in Germany.

— 2022 first-team AP All-American

— 33 career starts (through Week 13 vs. Stanford) with 32 of them at LT and one at RG

— Born February 28, 2003

OVERALL

Joe Alt is a three-year starter inside Notre Dame's 55-45 run-pass split, zone-based offense with 33 consecutive starts along the offensive line (all but one at left tackle).

Alt's father started Joe out at quarterback to broaden his understanding of the game before he moved to tight end in high school and eventually to left tackle at Notre Dame. Alt has a tall, towering frame with a well-proportioned, lean build, ideal arm length and excellent athletic ability.

Alt wins as a pass-protector with light, coordinated feet and even weight distribution to reach his landmarks balanced, under control and on time. He maximizes his length and plays long with a flat back and head out of the block, keeping defenders at his fingertips with light, effective independent strikes, allowing him to protect the corner and fluidly redirect against inside moves.

Alt handles basic line games, stunts and twist with ease using clear eyes, proper depth, timing and spacing with his guard, and he provides physical, assertive and timely help when uncovered. He will initially concede ground against the bull rush before transitioning into his anchor, resulting in the pocket being compressed, especially against an effective long-arm technique.

Alt is not the most powerful run-blocker, but he more than makes up for it with pristine technique on and through contact with excellent pad level, balanced and body control to steer, sustain and finish blocks consistently. This shows up on both the front and back side of Notre Dame's inside/outside zone and pin-pull concepts, from the first to the second level of a defense.

Overall, Alt is a special prospect due to his size, athletic ability and polish for a player who will be only 21 years old throughout the duration of his rookie season. While he isn't the most powerful blocker and will concede some initial ground in his anchor, Alt has virtually every other tool and skill to become an immediate impact starter at left tackle with the runway to continue ascending and cement his status as a foundational piece of a roster.

GRADE: 9.0 (Top 10 Player — Round 1)

OVERALL RANK: 6

POSITION RANK: 2

PRO COMPARISON: Bigger/Stronger Jake Matthews