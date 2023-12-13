Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: NBA Exec Expects Lakers to Land Bulls Star; Russell Linked

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

There is reportedly some belief within the NBA that Chicago Bulls wing Zach LaVine will land with the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade this season.

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, "several" executives see LaVine going to the Lakers, and one personnel advisor said: "It's going to be L.A. He's Klutch; they know [D'Angelo Russell] can't hang for a deep playoff run. No one else is jumping to get LaVine."

LaVine signed a five-year, $215.16 million contract with the Bulls last year, but with Chicago off to a disappointing 9-16 start this season, LaVine and other pieces could potentially be had on the trade market.

Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported last month that the Bulls had "increased openness" toward the idea of trading LaVine, and named the Lakers as one of the teams most likely to be interested, along with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

LaVine, 28, is a two-time All-Star in his seven seasons with the Bulls, and he has averaged 24.4 points per game in 367 regular-season appearances as a member of the team.

While LaVine averaged at least 23.7 points per game in each of the previous five seasons, his scoring is down a bit this season to the tune of 21.0 points per game in 18 contests.

That is primarily because LaVine is shooting just 44.3 percent from the field, which is his lowest shooting percentage since 2017-18, and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc, which is the worst mark of his career.

LaVine has missed the Bulls past six games due to a foot injury, and the team announced last week that he would miss three to four more weeks.

Given the Bulls' lack of success this season, it is fair to wonder if they will attempt to trade LaVine before he returns to the court so as not to risk further injury.

If that happens, the Lakers would be a logical landing spot, as LaVine could be a nice fit as a third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With LeBron and AD leading the way, the Lakers have looked great lately, winning the inaugural NBA in-season tournament, and posting a 14-10 record on the season.

Klutch Sports Group, which is run by LeBron's longtime friend and business partner Rich Paul, represents not only James and Davis, but also LaVine, meaning there is plenty of synergy present.

Russell is the Lakers' third-leading scorer this season behind James and Davis with 16.2 points per game, and even with LaVine having something of a down year, he would represent a significant upgrade.