Patriots' Bill Belichick Dodges Questions on Rumors He'll Be Fired After 2023 Season

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a stunning turn of events, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined to directly address questions from the media during a press conference.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Belichick had the same response when asked multiple times about the rumors he could be fired at the end of this season.

"Getting ready for Kansas City," he said whenever the topic came up.

Rumblings about Belichick's future with the Patriots have persisted all season, but they have grown louder as the team has fallen to the bottom of the AFC standings.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported Tuesday on the network's Arbella Early Edition show (starts at 4:20 mark) that a decision to fire Belichick at the end of the season was made coming out of the Patriots' 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Nov. 12.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Graziano added more fuel to the fire with a report that stated there's a "growing belief around the NFL that someone besides Belichick will be coaching the team in 2024."

Graziano did note getting to that point is still being determined, whether it's Patriots owner Robert Kraft making the call, Belichick deciding to step down or possibly a mutual agreement between the two parties.

The Patriots, despite a 21-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, were the first AFC team to be eliminated from playoff contention this season. Their 10 losses are the most in a season since Belichick's first year as head coach in 2000 (5-11).

In four seasons since Tom Brady left to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent, the Patriots have a 28-35 record with one playoff appearance. They have had losing records in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1989 to 1993.