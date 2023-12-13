Warriors, Knicks, Lakers Headline Sportico's 2023 List of NBA's Most Valuable Teams

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The value of NBA franchises is higher than ever nowadays, and the teams that top the list were revealed on Wednesday.

According to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, "The Golden State Warriors ($8.28 billion), New York Knicks ($7.43 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($7.34 billion) are in a class by themselves."

It was noted that the Lakers are worth a whopping 44 percent more than the fourth-place Boston Celtics, who are valued at $5.12 billion. The only sports franchise in the world worth more than the top three in the NBA is the Dallas Cowboys at $9.2 billion.

Per Badenhausen, the average team in the NBA is worth $4 billion, which is up 33 percent from 2022 and 70 percent from when Sportico began its NBA valuations three years ago. All 30 NBA teams are collectively worth $120 billion, which includes team-related businesses and real estate held by owners.

"National media deals, international opportunities, scarcity and an equal 1/30th stake in the league are boosting values in every NBA market," Badenhausen stated.

The valuations come in the wake of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban selling the majority of the franchise to the Adelson and Dumont families for $3.5 billion. While Cuban will still retain an ownership stake of roughly 25 percent, the sale was considered a bargain in this day and age.

In February, Mat Ishbia's deal to purchase the Phoenix Suns and Mercury franchises was approved at $4 billion, which was the richest deal ever for an NBA team. The deal was facilitated by the fact that Ishbia was able to gain control of the team by only purchasing Robert Saver's 37 percent stake, and his ownership group ultimately ended up with 55 percent of the team.

The Suns are ranked as the NBA's 12th most valuable franchise, but Ishbia is confident that will change over the next few years.