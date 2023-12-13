NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Will Probably' Avoid Fine for Comments on Refs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL may let Patrick Mahomes off the hook after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was critical of the officiating in the team's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"All of that said, there's no indication Mahomes was abusive, and it sounds like the league will probably let this go," Graziano reported. "But if it finds out something was said that crosses a line, Mahomes could end up paying a fine."

Mahomes had been particularly frustrated with the offsides penalty on wide receiver Kadarius Toney that nullified a go-ahead touchdown.

"There was no warning throughout the entire game," the two-time MVP told reporters. "And then you wait; there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that. It's tough, man. I'm at a loss for words because regardless of whether we win or lose, just at the end of the day, another game, and we're talking about the refs, Not what we really want in the NFL for football."

Broadly speaking, his comments were relatively tame and if anything his anger in the moment was more acute.

Mahomes subsequently apologized for the sideline outburst.

Especially if the NFL decides against fining the veteran signal-caller, the matter appears to be closed for all intents and purposes.

The Chiefs, for their part, can't afford to dwell on this much longer as they prepare for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. If they were to lose to the 3-10 Pats, which would be their fourth defeat in five games, then they'd be in a full-on tailspin.