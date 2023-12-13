X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Luka Dončić Jokes He's 'Getting Old' After Win vs. LeBron, Lakers: 'Everything Hurts'

    Adam WellsDecember 13, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 12: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a foul call in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on December 12, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
    Tim Heitman/Getty Images

    Being a new father and playing both nights of a back-to-back is taking a toll on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.

    The 24-year-old superstar joked that he's "getting old" with reporters after Tuesday's 127-125 win over the Los Angeles Lakers because "everything hurts" right now.

    "I don't know how I played," Dončić said. "I slept very little today. Everything hurts. I'm getting old, man, but we got two back-to-back wins, which is amazing, especially against a team like the Lakers. So I'm really proud of these guys."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.