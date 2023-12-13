Luka Dončić Jokes He's 'Getting Old' After Win vs. LeBron, Lakers: 'Everything Hurts'December 13, 2023
Being a new father and playing both nights of a back-to-back is taking a toll on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić.
The 24-year-old superstar joked that he's "getting old" with reporters after Tuesday's 127-125 win over the Los Angeles Lakers because "everything hurts" right now.
"I don't know how I played," Dončić said. "I slept very little today. Everything hurts. I'm getting old, man, but we got two back-to-back wins, which is amazing, especially against a team like the Lakers. So I'm really proud of these guys."
