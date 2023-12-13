Patriots Rumors: Jerod Mayo Replacing Bill Belichick Seen as 'Most Likely Outcome'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

If this season ends up being Bill Belichick's last one as head coach of the New England Patriots, his replacement might already be on the coaching staff.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, people in and around the Patriots believe defensive coordinator Jerod Mayo taking over in 2024 is considered the "most likely outcome," but noted that others inside the organization are "no longer certain" that's the direction team owner Robert Kraft will take.

Graziano did note Mayo would have to sell Kraft on "who will be in charge of the offense, the quarterback's development and personnel" before he would get the job.

Belichick's future with the Patriots has come into question over the course of this very-disappointing season. There's already been speculation he's coaching his final games with the team.

Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston said Tuesday on the network's Arbella Early Edition show that "a decision was made" coming out of the Patriots' loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany the team was "going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways" with Belichick (starts at 4:20 mark).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in October, amid the Patriots' 1-5 start to the season, that Belichick "quietly signed a lucrative, multiyear contract extension" during the offseason.

Rapoport later said Belichick's deal only runs through the 2024 season.

If the Patriots make a change at a head coach, potential candidates who have been mentioned are often people with connections to the organization.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been a popular name bantered about for New England. The 48-year-old spent eight seasons with the Patriots as a player from 2001 to '08. Despite Vrabel being linked to the Patriots job, Graziano reported "there's no indication a split between him and the Titans is imminent."

Mayo spent his entire eight-year playing career with the Patriots from 2008 to '15. He has been their inside linebackers coach since 2019.

Belichick is in his 24th season as New England's head coach. His 332 career wins in the regular season and playoffs are the second-most in NFL history. Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula had 347 victories in 33 seasons between the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Colts.