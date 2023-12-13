Klay Thompson on Benching in Warriors' Loss to Suns: 'I've Been Playing Like Crap'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson reacted Tuesday night to being benched during crunch time of a 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson said it felt "strange" to be on the bench late in a close game, but added that he "deserved" to be benched, noting: "I've been playing like crap."

Thompson also made it clear that he didn't begrudge head coach Steve Kerr for making the decision, saying: "I trust Steve. I trust Steve now and forever will."

In a game that featured Stephen Curry as the only Warriors starter to score in double figures with a team-high 24 points, Thompson struggled mightily, going 2-of-10 from the field and 1-of-8 from three-point range for seven points.

Kerr clearly made a concerted effort to lean more heavily on his bench, as five bench players scored in double figures, and the entire bench combined to score 80 points, compared to just 36 points by the starters.

Thompson was fifth on the team with 27 minutes played, but he was subbed out with about six minutes remaining in the game and the Warriors trailing 100-96, and he never returned to the floor.

It has been a trying season for the 33-year-old veteran, who may be a future Basketball Hall of Famer thanks to his five career All-Star selections and four NBA titles.

In 22 games this season, Thompson is averaging just 15.4 points per game, which is his worst scoring production since averaging 12.5 points per game as a rookie in 2011-12.

Thompson is also shooting a career-low 39.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

His three-point shooting woes are especially surprising since Thompson is one of the best sharpshooters in NBA history. He shoots 41.4 percent from deep in his career and his 2,272 career three-pointers made rank 10th on the all-time list.

Aside from Curry, Thompson was arguably the biggest factor in the Warriors winning four championships in eight seasons, but he doesn't look like the same player right now.

Thompson is a free agent at the end of the season, and ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported last month that sources said the contract situation is "weighing" on Thompson and could be contributing to his slow start.

Thompson's play has gone hand-in-hand with the Warriors' struggles as a team, as they are a disappointing 10-13, placing them 11th in the Western Conference.