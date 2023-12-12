X

    49ers' Brock Purdy Says NFL MVP Buzz is 'Testament to the Team That I Have'

    Erin WalshDecember 12, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is having an MVP-worthy season, but he knows he wouldn't be in the conversation for the award if not for his teammates.

    "If anything, I look at it more as a team award," Purdy said Tuesday during an appearance on 104.5 FM KNBR. "I have a great surrounding cast that are making plays... That's a testament to the team that I have."

    Purdy, the last pick in the 2023 draft, is having a brilliant season as San Francisco's starting quarterback. Through 13 games, he's completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 3,553 yards and 25 touchdowns against seven interceptions, in addition to rushing for 138 yards and two scores.

    While Purdy is in the MVP conversation, some have used the fact that he has numerous offensive weapons in Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey as a reason why he shouldn't win the award.

    But to be fair, both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance had those same weapons, and neither was as successful as Purdy has been under center in San Francisco. Garoppolo is now with the Las Vegas Raiders and Lance is with the Dallas Cowboys.

    As a result of Purdy's play, the 49ers became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season with a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday coupled with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the New York Giants on Monday night.

    The 49ers and Cowboys both have 10-3 records, but San Francisco owns the top spot in the NFC thanks to a 42-10 win over Dallas on Oct. 8.