NFL Odds 2023: Eagles Favorites to Win NFC East over Cowboys Despite Week 14 Loss

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are trending in opposite directions right now, it's the team coming off back-to-back losses that's favored to win the NFC East.

According to updated odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are -370 (bet $370 to win $100) to finish atop the division over the Cowboys (+280).

The difference here is almost entirely due to the remaining schedule for both teams. The Eagles have the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL over the final four weeks with games against the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants (twice) and Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys have the 10th-hardest remaining schedule with games against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia is facing its first real adversity since Nick Sirianni's first season as head coach in 2021. The reigning NFC champs have lost back-to-back games to the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, arguably the two best teams in the conference, by a combined score of 75-32.

The Eagles were held without an offensive touchdown in Sunday's loss at Dallas. It was the first time that has happened since a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card game on Jan. 5, 2020.

Dallas' victory had massive ramifications on the NFC playoff picture. The Cowboys, Eagles and 49ers are all tied atop the conference with identical 10-3 records.

The Cowboys have the tiebreaker over the Eagles in the NFC East race thanks to a better record in divisional games (4-1 to 3-1). The 49ers have the tiebreaker for the No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage thanks to their 42-10 win over the Cowboys in Week 5.