Master P's Son Mercy Miller Scores 68 Points, Sets School Record in Notre Dame HS Win

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mercy Miller, a 4-star guard prospect and son of rap mogul Master P, set an all-time school record Monday night by scoring 68 points in Notre Dame High School's win over Oakwood.

Miller knocked down 28 of his 38 field-goal attempts to push Notre Dame to a 104-44 victory. The star guard has Notre Dame off to a 7-0 star to the 2023-24 regular season.

Miller is the No. 90 overall prospect and 19th-ranked shooting guard in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He committed to Houston back in 2021 despite interest from the likes of Duke.

"It was between Houston and Duke for me when I was growing up. When I went to Houston, I really fell in love with it. When they offered me, Coach Kelvin Sampson—he's a great guy and the connection was there so I just felt might as well just wrap it up and get this over with," Miller told TMZ Sports.

Miller is joined in Houston's 2024 recruiting class by 4-star forward Chase McCarty.