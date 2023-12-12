Al Michaels Removed from NBC's 2024 NFL Playoff Coverage, Replaced by Noah Eagle

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NBC is moving Al Michaels out of the booth for its upcoming coverage of the NFL playoffs, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Marchand reported Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, who handle Sunday Night Football, will work for two of NBC's three postseason games. For the third, Noah Eagle will replace Michaels with Todd Blackledge as the color commentator.

Marchand added that the move "has been in the works for awhile" and is part of a larger dynamic behind the scenes dating back to at least 2022 after Tirico took over for Michaels on SNF.

"There has long been tension between Michaels and top NBC executives, though they have done their best to hide it from public view, even giving Michaels an emeritus title when he was replaced," he reported. "There was a failure to truly define what the emeritus role really meant, except for calling the playoff game."

Michaels told Marchand he was expecting to work this year's playoffs since it was part of his current deal with NBC. The reason for his demotion is unclear.

The 79-year-old did receive some criticism last year, though, for the way in which he called the Jacksonville Jaguars' AFC Wild Card Round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history, and Michaels' straightforward, understated tone didn't exactly capture the improbability of the moment.

Michaels will continue to work in the booth through the 2024 season, confirming to Marchand in November he intends to return to Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcasts.