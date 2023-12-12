Giants' Daboll Told Tommy DeVito to 'Rip That Son of a B---h' on Game-Winning Drive

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't bogged down in the details when he offered some final advice to quarterback Tommy DeVito on what proved to be the final drive of a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers.

"Here's a couple plays we like. Go rip that son of a b---h," Daboll told reporters when asked what he had said to DeVito on the sideline.

Jordan Love hit Malik Heath for a six-yard touchdown pass to put the Packers up 22-21 with 1:33 on the clock.

Handing the ball over to an undrafted rookie in his fourth start typically wouldn't inspire a lot of confidence, but DeVito showed a ton of poise as he helped move the Giants down the field. He completed three straight passes before finding Wan'Dale Robinson for a 32-yard gain that put New York deep into Green Bay territory.

From there, the Giants ran down the clock to set up Randy Bullock's 37-yard field goal as time expired.

DeVito-mania is running wild in the Big Apple at the moment.

The 25-year-old was an efficient 17-of-21 for 158 yards and a touchdown on Monday night, and he ran for 71 yards on 10 carries. He has been a model of consistency since replacing an injured Daniel Jones.

The Giants still face an uphill climb in the playoff race. They're only a game behind the Packers for the final wild-card spot but sit 12th in a tightly packed NFC.

The hourglass might run out on DeVito's magical story before too long, too. Gardner Minshew fell back to earth eventually as a rookie in 2019, and Josh Dobbs has endured a rapid descent this year after briefly turning some heads.