Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Ripped by NFL Fans After Upset Loss to Will Levis, Titans

The Miami Dolphins usually only look fraudulent against teams with winning records, but they changed that up Monday.

The 5-8 Tennessee Titans picked up their first road win of the season with a 28-27 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. Making the result even more unbelievable was the fact the visitors essentially handed the Dolphins two free touchdowns in the fourth quarter with critical mistakes and still overcame a 14-point deficit in the final three minutes to earn the win.

Miami fell to 9-4 with its first home loss of the season and saw an opportunity to move into the AFC's No. 1 seed slip right through its fingers.

The offense was stagnant for much of the game, which was partially due to Tyreek Hill being in and out of the lineup because of an ankle injury. That excuse can only go so far against a Titans team playing out the string of a lost season, though, as Tua Tagovailoa was sacked five times and lost a fumble during a poor showing.

Social media had plenty to say about Miami's overall effort:

It seemed like the Dolphins were going to luck themselves into a win when Eric Garror muffed a punt in a tie game with fewer than seven minutes remaining. That led to a Raheem Mostert touchdown on a short-field drive, as did a fumbled pitch play from Will Levis to Derrick Henry on Tennessee's next possession.

Just like that, a tie game turned into a 14-point Dolphins lead in the final minutes.

It should have been enough for the win, but the defense went missing in action and allowed a nine-play, 75-yard drive that took fewer than two minutes and ended with a DeAndre Hopkins touchdown and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine two-pointer.

One three-and-out later from the listless Dolphins offense, and the Titans got the ball back and marched right down the field to score what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a Henry run.

Miami still had one more opportunity to win it but showed little urgency and eventually turned it over on downs in a fitting ending to a game where the offense was largely nonexistent save for two short-field drives after the Tennessee mistakes.

The Dolphins' only other touchdown came on a Zach Sieler pick-six in the first half.