49ers Become 1st NFL Team to Clinch Playoff Berth After Packers' Loss to Giants

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have been the top dog in the NFC this season, and they are now the first team to secure an NFL Playoff berth.

The 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks 28-16 on Sunday and the the Green Bay Packers loss to the New York Giants on Monday night locked in San Francisco's spot in the playoffs.

Coming into Week 14, both the 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys had the chance to clinch a playoff berth, and Kyle Shanahan's team became the first to do it this season. It's San Francisco's third-straight postseason, marking its longest streak since Jim Harbaugh led the 49ers to three straight from 2011 to 2013.

Now the 49ers are looking to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They are currently tied in first place with the Cowboys, who are also 10-3.

Last season, the 49ers won their wildcard game against the Seattle Seahawks before beating the Cowboys in the divisional round. They came up short 31-7 in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They also reached the NFC Championship two season ago, losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers were able to shake off a three-game losing streak in October and have won their last five games, picking up plenty of momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. They will close out the year with games against the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders and Rams.