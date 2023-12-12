Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Joke About Bucs' Boat Parade: It 'Will Go Down in History'

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski followed their Super Bowl LV win with one of the most iconic parades on boats in the Tampa Bay. Years later, the two reflected on some of the iconic moments that were perhaps the result of celebrating a little too hard.

Gronkowski joined Brady's podcast, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, on Monday to recap some of the events that unfolded.

One of those moments was Brady hurling the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another. The trophy was caught, luckily, but Brady recognizes it wasn't the wises decision.

"We celebrated like no other," Brady said. "That boat parade will go down in history as one of the great parades of all time. Throwing the trophy across, being egged on by my friends, who maybe were over served prior to the parade, was — from what I remember that day — pretty epic."

Gronkowski said that Brady's decision to throw the trophy was influenced by how much he had to drink that day.

"We debating if you were actually drunk or tipsy at the boat parade. I'm still wondering that," Gronkowski said. "I feel like you kind of had like, two drinks, and you hadn't in a couple of years and the two drinks, compared to someone else would be dead sober and very capable. You had two drinks and were like, 'Oh I'm feeling it.'"

Brady admits that his thinking was a little hazy that day and said had he been sober, he likely wouldn't have thrown the trophy.

"I was definitely inebriated, because had I not been, I don't think I would've taken the chance realizing that thing would've fell like 90 feet to the bottom of the bay. Would've been a disaster for me."

In an alternate world where the trophy wasn't caught, Gronkowski joked that the sunken trophy would've been a tourist attraction.

"They would've left the trophy down at the bottom of the ocean and they would've had tours down there," Gronkowski said. "You put scuba diving gear on with the goggles, and you'd be jumping down 90 feet touring the Lombardi Trophy."

In Brady and Gronkowski's defense, they had every right to party hard after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 back in 2021. The pair led the team to the win after Brady threw for 201 passing yards and three touchdowns and Gronkowski pulled in a pair of touchdowns.