How Shohei Ohtani's 2024 Dodgers Salary Compares to Scherzer, Judge, Top MLB Stars

Loren Elliott/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani made history over the weekend with his 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he might end up taking home only $2 million per season during his time with the team.

With the deal, the largest contract by total value in North American pro sports history, Ohtani would earn $70 million per year. However, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, he deferred $68 million of his $70 million annual salary over the course of the 10-year deal that will be paid out at the end of his contract. With the deferral, he will be paid out without interest from 2034 to 2043.

The deferral gives the Dodgers the chance to spend and build around their stars in Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

How would Ohtani's $70 million salary compare to some of the top MLB stars? Here is a list of where he would land among the top earners.

MLB Salary Rankings

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers - $70 million

2. Max Scherzer, Texas Rangers - $43,333,334

3. Justin Verlander, Houston Astros - $43,333,333

T-4. Jacob DeGrom, Texas Rangers - $40,000,000

T-4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees - $40,000,000

6. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels- $38,571,428

7. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels - $37,116,666

8. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees - $36,000,000

9. Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals - $35,416,670

10. Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals - $35,000,000

Note: All numbers via Spotrac.com

While Ohtani would have the highest salary by far if he hadn't deferred, he is now set to be much further down the list. In fact, his $2 million will be tied at 214th with Jorge Lopez, Orlando Arcia, Joey Wendle, Garret Hampton and Nick Senzel.

Ohtani's deferral also makes him the 17th highest-paid player on the Dodgers, far below that of fellow stars Betts and Freeman.