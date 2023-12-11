Peyton Manning Wants Rule Change on Offensive Offsides After Kadarius Toney Penalty

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Peyton Manning is calling for a rule change after a controversial ending to Sunday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

As the Chiefs trailed 20-17 late in Sunday's game, Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce, who threw a pass to receiver Kadarius Toney, who found the endzone on one of the craziest plays of the season.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Toney was lined up offsides and the miraculous play was called back. The Bills went on to win the game.

The offsides call has sparked major controversy following the game with Mahomes and others voicing their distain for the penalty. Manning chimed in on the conversation on Monday, calling it "the most famous offensive offsides penalty of all time." Now, he believes the NFL should change how they approach offensive offsides.

"I think they should change that rule," Manning said on ESPN's Pardon the Interruption. "If they're going to call that, just blow that play dead so we don't see what would have happened."

As it stands now, if a player lines up offsides, the penalty flag is thrown, but the play continues, compared to a penalty like a false start where the play is blown dead and play stops.