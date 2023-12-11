Video: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Yells at Ref After Toney Penalty Negates TD vs. Bills

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been known for his poise in the face of adversity, but he had an uncharacteristic outburst during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

After a late offsides penalty on wide receiver Kadarius Toney wiped out what would've been a go-ahead touchdown, Mahomes was seen yelling on the sidelines and being held back by teammates while the Chiefs went on to suffer a 20-17 loss.

After the game, Mahomes told reporters that he was angry about the penalty call because he believed Toney was not offside. However, the replay showed that Toney was lined up in the neutral zone.

This isn't the first time that the Chiefs have been doomed by a late mistake, as their receiving corps has not delivered in crunch time. It was just last week that veteran wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a potentially game-tying touchdown in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.