MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani to Defer $68M of $70M Annual Salary in Dodgers Contract

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani will reportedly have to wait for more than a decade to collect the vast majority of his new 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the deal will defer $68 million of his $70 million per year until after the contract is over. That means the money will be paid out from 2034 to 2043 without interest.

The reasoning is so the Dodgers can continue adding to their roster with the hopes of competing for championships in the immediate future.

While that is quite the financial sacrifice from the superstar in the coming years, Ardaya noted he was the one who suggested it. What's more, he is making approximately $50 million annually on off-field endorsements and endeavors, which will surely ease the burden of waiting for the majority of his money from the new contract.

From the Dodgers' perspective, this will help them further work around the competitive balance tax and perhaps add pitchers such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Tyler Glasnow this offseason.

ESPN's Jeff Passan called the development a "huge discount" for the Dodgers since the overall hit on the contract in terms of the competitive balance tax will be approximately $46 million.

Ohtani is clearly ready to start competing for World Series titles if he was willing to make such drastic deferrals on his contract. While he was one of the best players in the league throughout his six years on the Los Angeles Angels, the team never made the playoffs.

The Dodgers are well positioned to not only make the playoffs but compete for multiple championships in the coming years. Their lineup will feature MVP candidates in Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, as well as notable players such as Max Muncy and Will Smith.

For now, pitching remains a question mark since Ohtani will not take the mound in 2024 following elbow surgery. Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is also a free agent, and the team's ability to add a potential top-notch starter like Yamamoto or Glasnow could make the difference between a title or early playoff exit.