Peter King: 'Very Good Chance' NFL Changes Rule on International Schedule amid Rumors

The NFL could be changing its rule on international games in the future, Pro Football Talk's Peter King reported Monday.

As it stands now, the NFL requires each team to play outside of the United States as a home team once every eight years. That requirement could be upped to each team having to play outside of the country as a designated home team once every four years.

King broke down why the possible change could be coming.

"I reported a month ago that the NFL would almost certainly expand its inventory of games outside the United States in the near future," King wrote. "Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal has now put a possible timeline on it, reporting that at league meetings in Texas this week, owners will be asked to vote on a measure that would require each team to play one designated home game outside the United States every four years. Currently, the league mandates each team play outside the country as a home team once every eight years."

If the new ruling gets put into place, the NFL could play as many as nine games outside of the country as early as 2025. Over the past two years, the NFL has scheduled five games overseas and will likely have the same number of games next season.

"Next year, the rotation is likely three in London, one in Germany and one in either Brazil or Spain," King wrote. "In 2025, Mexico City will return to the rotation after an extended period of renovation of Estadio Azteca for the 2026 World Cup, with an international lineup TBD."

The games have been a general success, with attendance numbers well over 50,000 at all of the games in the past two years.

King believes that the ruling to require teams to play one international home game very four years will likely pass, as a league executive told him there wasn't a feeling of resistance towards the change.

"I'm hearing the measure to require the 32 teams to play one home game internationally every four years instead of eight has a very good chance of passing," King wrote. "'I don't sense any organized opposition,' one plugged-in executive told me. "'I think it sails through.'"

Next season, there will be at least three games played in London — one at Wembley Stadium and two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The teams playing in those games have yet to be determined, though the Jacksonville Jaguars will play in the game at Wembley Stadium.