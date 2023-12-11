Peter King Rips Tepper, Panthers' 'Reprehensible' 'Hunger Games' Culture amid Rumors

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

After a recent report painted the Carolina Panthers as a dysfunctional organization, team owner David Tepper has faced a wave of criticism.

Joseph Person and Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported last week that people within the organization described the culture as being like the movie "The Hunger Games," where various employees were communicating with Tepper behind Frank Reich's back before he was fired from his head coaching position.

NBC Sports' Peter King said on Monday that he believes Person and Russini "have the story nailed," and he offered his opinion on the matter.

"Two thoughts. One: An owner who actively engages with multiple employees in opposition to what the head coach is doing is a big part of the problem," King wrote. "It's not the owner's job to encourage employees to undercut the coach. It's reprehensible that the owner would engage in or encourage that. Two: That franchise is a mess."

The Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints 28-6 on Sunday to fall to 1-12 this season, the worst record in the NFL. To make matters worse, the franchise doesn't own its first-round pick in 2024 after trading it to the Chicago Bears to move up in the 2023 draft to select quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall. The struggles of this season are starting to weigh on the players.

"We all are tired of it,'' Young said after Sunday's loss. "But that doesn't entitle us to anything. It's on us. So no matter how tired we are, we've got to be better."