NBA Rumors: Lance Stephenson to Sign Contract With Timberwolves' G League Team

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Lance Stephenson is expected to join the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves' G League affiliate (per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype).

Stephenson spent 10 years in the NBA, with seven seasons coming as a member of the Indiana Pacers. His tenacity on defense and his antics when heckling some of the league's star players resulted in many fans and detractors of his game.

He hasn't appeared in the NBA since the 2021-22 season, playing in 46 contests with the Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks.

Although Minnesota currently has an open roster spot, the team's front office will likely assess the 33-year-old's G League performance before making a decision about adding him to the team. Stephenson briefly spent time with the Timberwolves during his NBA career, suiting up in six games for the organization in 2017.

After the 2021-22 season concluded, he eventually signed with Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico. In his brief stint with the team, Stephenson averaged 20.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 44 percent from the field and 22 percent from three.

He left Puerto Rico after four games to pursue a return to the NBA.

"I definitely miss the NBA now that I am playing in Puerto Rico," Stephenson told Tashara Jones of the New York Post on July 25. "I did not want to leave. So my goal right now is to get back in there and show them that I am born ready."