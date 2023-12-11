5-Star Alabama WR Commit Ryan Williams Reclassifies to Class of 2024

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Ryan Williams will be at Alabama sooner than once expected.

The wide receiver prospect revealed Monday that he will reclassify into the 2024 signing class and finish high school a year early:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Williams is a 5-star prospect and the No. 12 overall player and No. 4 wide receiver in the 2024 class.

Ben Thomas of AL.com noted Williams is the reigning Mr. Football in Alabama and just posted 11 catches for 232 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring touchdowns on a kickoff return and running play during Friday's Class 6A championship loss.

He finished his junior year with 30 touchdowns at Saraland high school.

"He sees this as a tremendous opportunity to start the next step of his football career," his coach, Jeff Kelly, said of the decision to reclassify. "There are probably only a handful of kids in high school who have the physical ability to graduate early and compete in college right away, and he's one of those guys."

As is often the case with elite college football recruits, this is another example of the rich getting richer.

Alabama is preparing for the College Football Playoff and has the No. 4 overall class for 2024, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The addition of Williams means there are now three 5-star prospects in this class with room to add some more players ahead of signing day.

One of those 5-star players is quarterback Julian Sayin. If he and Williams live up to their potential, they could be the next dynamic duo for the Crimson Tide's aerial attack for years to come.