Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Headline 2023 All-NBA In-Season Tournament Team

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

After the conclusion of the NBA In-Season Tournament this past weekend, the league unveiled the all-tournament team on Monday.

The tournament champion Los Angeles Lakers were represented by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton rounded out the team.

The Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup on Saturday with a 123-109 victory over the Pacers. Davis exploded for 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the victory. James, who added 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, was named tournament MVP after averaging 26.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists while shooting 56.8 percent from the field.

James, Davis, Antetokounmpo and Haliburton were all unanimous selections to the all-tournament team. Durant received seven out of the 20 votes while six other players received votes but didn't make the cut.

Durant averaged 34.5 points in four tournament games. Antetokounmpo helped lead the Bucks to the semifinals and averaged 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists across six games. However, the biggest star to emerge in the In-Season Tournament was Haliburton.

The 23-year-old opened eyes across the league with his playmaking and his efficiency. He averaged 26.7 points and a league-best 13.3 assists while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range over the course of the tournament.