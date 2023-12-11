Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Jets QB Expected to Be Cleared from Injury by Commanders Game

Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Jets QB Expected to Be Cleared from Injury by Commanders GameDecember 11, 2023
Al Bello/Getty Images
New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers is expected to have the medical clearance to return to the field in time for the team's Dec. 24 game against the Washington Commanders, according to TMZ Sports.
The team could still decide to effectively shut him down for the remainder of the season, though.
