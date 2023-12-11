Ex-Mets GM Steve Phillips Jokes About Bobby Bonilla Day amid Ohtani Dodgers Contract

Ex-Mets GM Steve Phillips Jokes About Bobby Bonilla Day amid Ohtani Dodgers ContractDecember 11, 2023
If Shohei Ohtani sets a new gold standard for financial deferrals, nobody will be happier than former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips.
Phillips reacted to reports of Ohtani receiving a 10-year, $700 million contract from the Los Angeles Dodgers that includes deferred money:
Steve Phillips @StevePhillipsGM
I want to clarify reports that the <a href="https://twitter.com/Dodgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dodgers</a> consulted with me before giving all of the deferred comp to Shohei Ohtani. They did not. But I am sure glad they did it, because it takes me off the hook for Bobby Bonilla. July 1, 2024 just got way better for me.
While working for the Mets, Phillips famously agreed to a buyout with Bobby Bonilla that guaranteed the six-time All-Star almost $1.2 million annually between 2011 and 2035.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.