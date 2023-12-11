Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott's Eagles Win Should Silence Critics amid MVP Race

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thought quarterback Dak Prescott made a firm statement with the team's 33-13 dismantling of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

"Dak Prescott, for anyone that might have a question about it, for him to come in here and play like that against Philadelphia, he should have his due," he told reporters after the game. "That ought to shut that door of questioning his ability to play in a playoff-type game."

Prescott went 24-of-39 for 271 yards and two touchdowns as Dallas improved to 10-3.

Between his performance and the overall result, the two-time Pro Bowler arguably moved into the lead in a still wide-open MVP race. Jones reflected he has "become the most valuable player right before our eyes in the last several months."

Prescott told NBC Sports' Peter King that becoming the MVP would be "great," but his focus is still on bigger aims.

"Every now and then, that thought crosses your mind," he said. "It'd be cool. An award like that would be great for Cowboy fans and the people that doubted me more than anything. But my main goal has always been the Super Bowl."

Prescott and Jones both referenced the skepticism that has followed the former throughout most of his career.

The 30-year-old certainly isn't the sole reason Dallas has failed to advance past the NFC divisional round in any of its four playoff trips with him as the starter. His postseason numbers (1,559 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in six games) aren't that bad, either.

But the "can he win the big one?" discourse is bound to remain until the Cowboys at least win a conference title.