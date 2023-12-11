NFL MVP Odds 2023: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Overtakes 49ers' Brocky Purdy as Favorite

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the DraftKings betting favorite to win MVP.

Prescott overtook San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for the lead in MVP odds Sunday following the Cowboys' 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy and the 49ers meanwhile won 28-16 over the Seattle Seahawks.

DraftKings has Prescott listed at moneyline odds of +175. Purdy now sits as the second favorite option with +200 odds.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+450) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+500) round out the top choices.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes each sit at +1000.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (+1300), San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (+2000), Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+2500) and Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud (+5000) round out the top 10 MVP favorites.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence are both listed at +10000.

After recording 271 passing yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's victory, Prescott has now surpassed 3,500 yards for the fourth time in his career. He leads all NFL quarterbacks with 28 passing touchdowns through 13 starts.