Lakers' LeBron James Shows Love to Bronny After USC Debut: 'You're Simply Incredible'December 11, 2023
Bronny James made his debut for the USC Trojans on Sunday, and his father and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is beaming with pride.
James paid tribute to his son with an Instagram post, writing in the caption, "Can't even tell y'all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I'm literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you're simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You've already won the ultimate goal/championship and that's LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you've given me more life! Thank you and I love you."
