    Lakers' LeBron James Shows Love to Bronny After USC Debut: 'You're Simply Incredible'

    Doric SamDecember 11, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James and his daughter Zhuri Nova walk past USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) before the college basketball game between the Long Beach State 49ers and the USC Trojans on December 10, 2023 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Bronny James made his debut for the USC Trojans on Sunday, and his father and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is beaming with pride.

    James paid tribute to his son with an Instagram post, writing in the caption, "Can't even tell y'all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I'm literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you're simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You've already won the ultimate goal/championship and that's LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you've given me more life! Thank you and I love you."

