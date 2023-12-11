Russell Wilson Leads Broncos to 1st AFC West Road Win Since 2019 vs. Chargers

Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Wilson posted a veteran performance to lead the Denver Broncos to a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The win gave the Broncos their seventh of the season and it makes them 6-1 in their last seven games.

Not only did the win help Denver continue its playoff push after a rocky start, but it also helped the Broncos snap an unfortunate drought. Per the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel, the win over the Chargers marked Denver's first AFC West road win since Oct. 6, 2019. The win in 2019 also came against the Chargers.

Wilson had 224 yards on the night and threw for a pair of touchdowns. On the season, Wilson has notched 2,385 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Broncos have had a complete turnaround to their season following a rough start. After beginning the season 1-5, Denver has managed to win all but one of its games. On Sunday the Broncos continued their turnaround.

With the win, the Broncos sit at 7-6 on the season and are in second place in the AFC West, just behind the 8-5 Kansas City Chiefs.