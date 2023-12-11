X

    Seahawks' DK Metcalf, 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir Ejected After On-Field Altercation

    Doric SamDecember 11, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers breaks up a pass intended for DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has allowed his emotions to get the better of him at times throughout this season, and he paid for his most recent outburst on Sunday.

    Metcalf was ejected from Seattle's game against the San Francisco 49ers along with 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir after a scuffle in the fourth quarter.

