Seahawks' DK Metcalf, 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir Ejected After On-Field Altercation

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has allowed his emotions to get the better of him at times throughout this season, and he paid for his most recent outburst on Sunday.

Metcalf was ejected from Seattle's game against the San Francisco 49ers along with 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir after a scuffle in the fourth quarter.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.