X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey Excite NFL Fans as Brock Purdy, 49ers Top Seahawks

    Julia StumbaughDecember 11, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers catches a pass for a touchdown over Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers reached the 10-win mark in Week 14 thanks to one of the most potent running back and wide receiver combinations in the NFL.

    Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel impressed fans Sunday as quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers won 28-16 over the Seattle Seahawks.

    McCaffrey began the evening with 72-yard run that led to a 49ers touchdown on the first play of the game.

    NFL @NFL

    OMG CMC!!!!!!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsSF</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa">https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa</a> <a href="https://t.co/M65vbjDuiR">pic.twitter.com/M65vbjDuiR</a>

    The running back went on to finish the outing with 145 rushing yards on 16 carries.

    NFL @NFL

    CMC STIFF ARM 🫷<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsSF</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa">https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa</a> <a href="https://t.co/yqetO5L9A4">pic.twitter.com/yqetO5L9A4</a>

    McCaffrey now has 1,117 rushing yards on 210 attempts so far this season, extending his lead as the most productive ball-carrier in the NFL.

    Kay Adams @heykayadams

    cmc averaging a casual 13 ypc today

    Tracy Sandler @TracyFGSN

    Christian McCaffrey has 132 yards rushing. There's 4:32 left in the third quarter.

    Dylan Grausz @dylan_grausz

    Christian McCaffrey is the burger and fries of the 49ers. If you don't know what play to call, when in doubt just give it to him and he'll make something happen.

    M.G. @MarcasG

    Every time I see Christian McCaffrey with the ball, the play is going for a minimum of 12 yards.

    Samir Kashyap @skashyap41

    Still dumbfounded how Christian McCaffrey is not in the MVP discussion... It's not just a QB award! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVP</a>

    Cody Shannon @codyshannon1287

    CMC….what else can you say? 🤷‍♂️<br><br>He should be more seriously talked about as an MVP candidate

    After the Seahawks briefly took the lead in the second quarter, Deebo Samuel helped restore the 49ers' early advantage by hauling in a 54-yard touchdown catch from Purdy.

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    🤫 <a href="https://twitter.com/19problemz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@19problemz</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAvsSF</a> on FOX <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> 🗳 <a href="https://t.co/bosbZYCB7K">https://t.co/bosbZYCB7K</a> <a href="https://t.co/QDRZVsTxyJ">pic.twitter.com/QDRZVsTxyJ</a>

    Samuel finished the victory with a season-best 149 yards on seven receptions.

    Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey Excite NFL Fans as Brock Purdy, 49ers Top Seahawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    fleur de g ⚜️ @southernfleaux

    If nobody else got me I know Deebo Samuels on my fantasy team got me

    Jo @JosephSleeman2

    Deebo only 1 drop this year, he's cooking.

    Matt Weidler @mattweidler5

    Deebo is the best player in the league with the ball in his hands

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    What a throw from Purdy to Deebo. Time for #19 to start being in OPOY consideration

    B TRAIL 🤙 @BTrail7O7

    Deebo rounding into playoff form 👏 WR #1

    Samuel and McCaffrey's Sunday performances raised some fans' confidence about the 49ers' chances of finally making it past the NFC championship, where the team's playoff hopes have been dashed for two consecutive seasons.

    The 49ers have now won five games in a row following a Week 9 bye.

    Now 10-3, San Francisco will look to further pad a commanding lead atop the NFC West next Sunday during a contest against the 3-10 Arizona Cardinals.