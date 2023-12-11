Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey Excite NFL Fans as Brock Purdy, 49ers Top Seahawks

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers reached the 10-win mark in Week 14 thanks to one of the most potent running back and wide receiver combinations in the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel impressed fans Sunday as quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers won 28-16 over the Seattle Seahawks.

McCaffrey began the evening with 72-yard run that led to a 49ers touchdown on the first play of the game.

The running back went on to finish the outing with 145 rushing yards on 16 carries.

McCaffrey now has 1,117 rushing yards on 210 attempts so far this season, extending his lead as the most productive ball-carrier in the NFL.

After the Seahawks briefly took the lead in the second quarter, Deebo Samuel helped restore the 49ers' early advantage by hauling in a 54-yard touchdown catch from Purdy.

Samuel finished the victory with a season-best 149 yards on seven receptions.

Samuel and McCaffrey's Sunday performances raised some fans' confidence about the 49ers' chances of finally making it past the NFC championship, where the team's playoff hopes have been dashed for two consecutive seasons.

The 49ers have now won five games in a row following a Week 9 bye.