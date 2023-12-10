Joe Flacco Named Browns' QB1 for Rest of 2023 NFL Season After Win vs. Jaguars

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Joe Flacco is a starter once again.

The veteran quarterback will start for the Cleveland Browns for the remainder of 2023, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news.

Flacco led the Browns to a 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, when he recorded 311 yards for three touchdowns and an interception.

The 38-year-old quarterback signed with the Browns on November 20 after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Flacco's next start will come Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

