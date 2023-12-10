Ravens' Tylan Wallace Thrills NFL Fans with Walk-Off Punt Return TD in OT vs. Rams

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens were locked in a slugfest against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday that went to overtime, but a miraculous play from an unlikely hero.

Third-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace delivered a walk-off 37-31 win for the Ravens with a thrilling 76-yard punt return touchdown in the extra period.

Wallace had not returned a punt or kickoff in a game this season and was inserted into the role after Devin Duvernay exited Sunday's game with a back injury. In fact, he had no punt returns in his NFL career prior to Sunday and only had two kickoff returns that came in his rookie season in 2021. He also has not recorded any catches this season and had only appeared in six games as a special teamer before Sunday's matchup.

The victory improved Baltimore to 10-3 and extended its win streak to three games, keeping the team in the running for the top seed in the AFC.

The Ravens have looked like one of the top contenders in the AFC throughout this season, but sometimes it takes some magic to get a win. They got that from Wallace, who is a prime example of staying ready to perform whenever his number is called.