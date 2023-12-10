NBA Rumors: Suns' Bradley Beal 'On Course' to Return from Back Injury vs. Warriors

Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

Bradley Beal could be making his return soon after missing about a month of basketball with a lower back strain.

Per the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Beal plans to play on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, barring any setbacks. The Phoenix Suns' shooting guard, who was traded from the Washington Wizards in June, has not suited up for his new team since Nov. 12.

Beal missed the first seven games of the season with a lower back strain, and that same injury has kept him out the past 15 games.

In his few games played this season, Beal has averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Suns are 12-10 on the season, currently sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference.

