    Bill Belichick, Patriots Eliminated from NFL Playoff Contention as Bengals Beat Colts

    Julia StumbaughDecember 10, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 07: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers on December 07, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    For the second consecutive season, the NFL playoffs will not feature the New England Patriots.

    The Patriots were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention Sunday afternoon following the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

    This marks the Patriots' earliest postseason elimination since head coach Bill Belichick's debut season in 2000, according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon.

    The Patriots are 3-10 and sit one loss away from the second 11-loss season of Belichick's New England career.

