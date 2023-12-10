Bill Belichick, Patriots Eliminated from NFL Playoff Contention as Bengals Beat Colts

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the second consecutive season, the NFL playoffs will not feature the New England Patriots.

The Patriots were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention Sunday afternoon following the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

This marks the Patriots' earliest postseason elimination since head coach Bill Belichick's debut season in 2000, according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon.

The Patriots are 3-10 and sit one loss away from the second 11-loss season of Belichick's New England career.

